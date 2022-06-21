Adv Auto Parts 171.73
Abbott Labs 104.41
ADM 79.40
Ameriprise 242.60
AutoZone, Inc. 2,032.12
Boeing 136.75
Bank of America 32.85
BP PLC ADR 29.12
ConAgra Foods 32.34
Caterpillar 196.37
Clorox 125.62
Chevron Texaco 154.59
Darling Int'l. 68.74
Deere & Co. 329.27
Dollar General 238.97
Walt Disney Co. 93.29
Ennis Business Forms 18.55
Eaton Corp. 126.14
Exelon 41.60
Fastenal 49.74
General Electric 65.75
Goodyear Tire 11.28
Harley Davidson 31.39
Hewlett Packard 13.90
IBM 137.85
International Paper 41.88
Illinois Tool Works 181.28
JP Morgan 54.14
Johnson & Johnson 173.01
Kohl's 42.33
Alliant Energy 55.22
McDonald's Corp. 239.59
Merck & Co. 88.03
Microsoft 253.74
Pepisco 160.71
Pfizer 48.11
Principal Financial 65.48
Proctor & Gamble 136.37
Prudential 93.90
Sherwin Williams 220.15
Target 144.70
Tyson Foods 84.01
Texas Instruments 153.46
Union Pacific 209.47
US Bancorp 46.33
US Cellular 29.40
Verizon 50.65
Williams. Co. 30.93
Wal-Mart 122.17
