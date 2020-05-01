Adv Auto Parts 116.59
Abbott Labs 89.85
ADM 35.12
Alliant Energy 47.25
Ameriprise 111.26
AutoZone, Inc. 994.45
Boeing 133.37
Bank of America 23.08
BP PLC ADR 22.83
ConAgra Foods 33.28
Caterpillar 110.88
Clorox 192.71
ChevronTexaco 89.44
Darling Int’l 19.82
Deere & Co. 138.19
Dollar General 173.00
Ennis Bus Forms 18.10
Eaton Corp 82.07
Exelon 35.80
Fastenal 35.70
General Electric 6.50
Goodyear Tire 6.63
Harley Davidson 20.39
Hewlett Packard 14.71
IBM 121.87
International Paper 33.91
Illinois Tool Works 159.45
Johnson & Johnson 148.29
JP Morgan 93.25
Kohl’s 17.64
McDonald’s Corp. 182.66
Merck & Co. 77.67
Microsoft 174.57
Pepsico 130.14
Pfizer 37.64
Principal Financial 35.10
Proctor & Gamble 116.82
Prudential 59.54
Sherwin Williams 526.44
Target 108.23
Tyson Foods 60.01
Texas Instruments 109.71
Union Pacific 156.64
US Bancorp 34.94
US Cellular 30.07
Verizon 56.83
Walt Disney Co. 105.50
Wal-Mart 122.92
Williams Co. 18.55
