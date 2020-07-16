Adv Auto Parts 145.31
Abbott Labs 96.37
ADM 40.96
Alliant Energy 49.73
Ameriprise 152.81
AutoZone, Inc 1,150.83
Boeing 178.76
Bank of America 23.93
BP PLC ADR 23.71
ConAgra Foods 36.59
Caterpillar 138.57
Clorox 227.95
ChevronTexaco 88.36
Darling Int’l 26.39
Deere & Co. 173.42
Dollar General 188.90
Ennis Bus Forms 16.86
Eaton Corp 93.52
Exelon 38.06
Fastenal 43.50
General Electric 7.05
Goodyear Tire 9.77
Harley Davidson 29.66
Hewlett Packard 17.83
IBM 124.01
International Paper 37.40
Illinois Tool Works 181.57
Johnson & Johnson 149.23
JP Morgan 100.04
Kohl’s 22.78
McDonald’s Corp. 191.00
Merck & Co. 79.40
Microsoft 203.92
Pepsico 133.88
Pfizer 35.60
Principal Financial 44.76
Proctor & Gamble 124.77
Prudential 64.27
Sherwin Williams 598.86
Target 121.94
Tyson Foods 60.33
Texas Instruments 132.18
Union Pacific 176.86
US Bancorp 37.54
US Cellular 31.52
Verizon 55.80
Walt Disney Co. 119.39
Wal-Mart 132.23
Williams Co. 19.91
