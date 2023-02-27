Adv Auto Parts 140.63
Abbott Labs 99.77
ADM 81.19
Ameriprise 339.84
AutoZone, Inc. 2,572.25
Boeing 200.46
Bank of America 34.21
BP PLC ADR 40.22
ConAgra Foods 36.76
Caterpillar 239.98
Clorox 155.06
Chevron Texaco 162.82
Darling Int’l. 67.55
Deere & Co. 421.63
Dollar General 216.10
Walt Disney Co. 100.45
Ennis Business Forms 21.46
Eaton Corp. 174.38
Exelon 41.43
Fastenal 51.57
General Electric 83.84
Goodyear Tire 11.41
Harley Davidson 47.25
Hewlett Packard 15.64
IBM 130.49
International Paper 36.58
Illinois Tool Works 232.80
JP Morgan 54.00
Johnson & Johnson 155.63
Kohl’s 28.41
Alliant Energy 51.46
McDonald’s Corp. 264.78
Merck & Co. 109.36
Microsoft 250.16
Pepisco 175.91
Pfizer 40.78
Principal Financial 88.68
Proctor & Gamble 139.14
Prudential 99.03
Sherwin Williams 221.94
Target 166.81
Tyson Foods 60.41
Texas Instruments 170.74
Union Pacific 212.17
US Bancorp 47.58
US Cellular 23.43
Verizon 38.88
Williams. Co. 30.70
Wal-Mart 141.44
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.