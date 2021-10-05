Adv Auto Parts 209.02
Abbott Labs 115.88
ADM 62.28
Alliant Energy 56.41
Ameriprise 272.84
AutoZone, Inc 1,651.22
Boeing 224.42
Bank of America 44.22
BP PLC ADR 28.42
ConAgra Foods 34.27
Caterpillar 192.50
Clorox 162.62
Chevron-Texaco 105.86
Darling Int’l 72.70
Deere & Co. 338.29
Dollar General 205.63
Ennis Bus Forms 19.36
Eaton Corp 151.26
Exelon 48.34
Fastenal 51.70
General Electric 104.90
Goodyear Tire 19.17
Harley Davidson 36.59
Hewlett Packard 28.30
IBM 143.15
International Paper 54.32
Illinois Tool Works 212.53
Johnson & Johnson 159.58
JP Morgan 168.66
Kohl’s 47.75
McDonald’s Corp. 245.22
Merck & Co. 81.60
Microsoft 288.76
Pepsico 151.09
Pfizer 42.32
Principal Financial 66.65
Proctor & Gamble 139.33
Prudential 108.16
Sherwin Williams 291.34
Target 227.56
Tyson Foods 78.31
Texas Instruments 193.88
Union Pacific 209.97
US Bancorp 61.29
US Cellular 31.90
Verizon 54.51
Walt Disney Co. 174.61
Wal-Mart 136.62
Williams Co. 27.28
