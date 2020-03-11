Adv Auto Parts 125.63
Abbott Labs 78.04
ADM 35.07
Alliant Energy 51.59
Ameriprise 110.79
AutoZone, Inc 1089.03
Boeing 189.08
Bank of America 22.67
BP PLC ADR 24.66
ConAgra Foods 26.82
Caterpillar 100.69
Clorox 169.36
ChevronTexaco 83.06
Darling Int’l 22.04
Deere & Co. 145.94
Dollar General 157.64
Ennis Bus Forms 18.42
Eaton Corp 84.35
Exelon 39.81
Fastenal 32.93
General Electric 8.20
Goodyear Tire 7.16
Harley Davidson 23.07
Hewlett Packard 19.36
IBM 117.97
International Paper 32.24
Illinois Tool Works 158.40
Johnson & Johnson 131.65
JP Morgan 95.94
Kohl’s 28.44
McDonald’s Corp. 188.15
Merck & Co. 79.25
Microsoft 153.63
Pepsico 129.75
Pfizer 32.14
Principal Financial 35.92
Proctor & Gamble 111.59
Prudential 57.96
Sherwin Williams 519.68
Target 105.58
Tyson Foods 58.55
Texas Instruments 106.50
Union Pacific 141.70
US Bancorp 36.21
US Cellular 26.95
Verizon 54.83
Walt Disney Co. 105.47
Wal-Mart 114.45
Williams Co. 16.03
