Adv Auto Parts 208.97
Abbott Labs 118.65
ADM 59.24
Alliant Energy 56.53
Ameriprise 249.60
AutoZone, Inc 1,557.36
Boeing 228.20
Bank of America 39.86
BP PLC ADR 25.58
ConAgra Foods 33.98
Caterpillar 215.19
Clorox 178.95
Chevron-Texaco 103.93
Darling Int’l 66.35
Deere & Co. 350.77
Dollar General 220.02
Ennis Bus Forms 20.20
Eaton Corp 154.04
Exelon 44.79
Fastenal 53.16
General Electric 12.89
Goodyear Tire 16.56
Harley Davidson 44.64
Hewlett Packard 28.19
IBM 140.28
International Paper 61.44
Illinois Tool Works 227.47
Johnson & Johnson 169.27
JP Morgan 155.65
Kohl’s 52.55
McDonald’s Corp. 236.17
Merck & Co. 77.61
Microsoft 280.98
Pepsico 152.96
Pfizer 39.65
Principal Financial 61.51
Proctor & Gamble 136.97
Prudential 100.14
Sherwin Williams 278.05
Target 251.75
Tyson Foods 71.77
Texas Instruments 191.20
Union Pacific 219.18
US Bancorp 56.92
US Cellular 36.91
Verizon 56.09
Walt Disney Co. 183.65
Wal-Mart 140.58
Williams Co. 26.20
