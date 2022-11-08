Adv Auto Parts 182.64
Abbott Labs 99.64
ADM 96.39
Ameriprise 320.25
AutoZone, Inc. 2,495.60
Boeing 169.62
Bank of America 37.11
BP PLC ADR 33.73
ConAgra Foods 35.69
Caterpillar 229.81
Clorox 143.01
Chevron Texaco 185.34
Darling Int'l. 81.56
Deere & Co. 404.57
Dollar General 251.00
Walt Disney Co. 99.90
Ennis Business Forms 22.86
Eaton Corp. 158.19
Exelon 37.71
Fastenal 49.78
General Electric 84.00
Goodyear Tire 10.00
Harley Davidson 45.43
Hewlett Packard 14.42
IBM 140.04
International Paper 33.52
Illinois Tool Works 214.68
JP Morgan 54.50
Johnson & Johnson 173.84
Kohl's 28.82
Alliant Energy 52.98
McDonald's Corp. 278.40
Merck & Co. 101.50
Microsoft 228.87
Pepisco 180.71
Pfizer 47.35
Principal Financial 90.65
Proctor & Gamble 136.81
Prudential 103.30
Sherwin Williams 225.42
Target 161.62
Tyson Foods 67.73
Texas Instruments 168.11
Union Pacific 204.01
US Bancorp 44.17
US Cellular 21.94
Verizon 37.87
Williams. Co. 33.96
Wal-Mart 142.79
