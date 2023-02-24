Adv Auto Parts  138.85

Abbott Labs   100.46

ADM  81.44

Ameriprise   339.79

AutoZone, Inc.   2,540.56

Boeing   198.15

Bank of America   34.21

BP PLC ADR  39.70

ConAgra Foods   36.53

Caterpillar 236.17

Clorox   154.03

Chevron Texaco   162.41

Darling Int'l.   66.97

Deere & Co.  417.42

Dollar General  214.25

Walt Disney Co.   100.30

Ennis Business Forms  21.13

Eaton Corp.   173.25

Exelon   41.32

Fastenal   51.24

General Electric   83.55

Goodyear Tire  11.30

Harley Davidson   46.78

Hewlett Packard 15.60

IBM   130.57

International Paper   36.49

Illinois Tool Works   232.70

JP Morgan  53.85

Johnson & Johnson   155.97

Kohl's 29.22

Alliant Energy   52.72

McDonald's Corp.   263.68

Merck & Co. 109.89

Microsoft   249.22

Pepisco   175.96

Pfizer 41.75

Principal Financial 88.89

Proctor & Gamble   139.26

Prudential   99.04

Sherwin Williams   221.08

Target  166.96

Tyson Foods  61.23

Texas Instruments   169.14

Union Pacific   194.02

US Bancorp   47.64

US Cellular   23.87

Verizon  38.74

Williams. Co.   31.18

Wal-Mart   142.47

Tags

Trending Video