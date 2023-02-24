Adv Auto Parts 138.85
Abbott Labs 100.46
ADM 81.44
Ameriprise 339.79
AutoZone, Inc. 2,540.56
Boeing 198.15
Bank of America 34.21
BP PLC ADR 39.70
ConAgra Foods 36.53
Caterpillar 236.17
Clorox 154.03
Chevron Texaco 162.41
Darling Int'l. 66.97
Deere & Co. 417.42
Dollar General 214.25
Walt Disney Co. 100.30
Ennis Business Forms 21.13
Eaton Corp. 173.25
Exelon 41.32
Fastenal 51.24
General Electric 83.55
Goodyear Tire 11.30
Harley Davidson 46.78
Hewlett Packard 15.60
IBM 130.57
International Paper 36.49
Illinois Tool Works 232.70
JP Morgan 53.85
Johnson & Johnson 155.97
Kohl's 29.22
Alliant Energy 52.72
McDonald's Corp. 263.68
Merck & Co. 109.89
Microsoft 249.22
Pepisco 175.96
Pfizer 41.75
Principal Financial 88.89
Proctor & Gamble 139.26
Prudential 99.04
Sherwin Williams 221.08
Target 166.96
Tyson Foods 61.23
Texas Instruments 169.14
Union Pacific 194.02
US Bancorp 47.64
US Cellular 23.87
Verizon 38.74
Williams. Co. 31.18
Wal-Mart 142.47
