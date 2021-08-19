Adv Auto Parts 208.37
Abbott Labs 125.72
ADM 59.32
Alliant Energy 61.48
Ameriprise 260.36
AutoZone, Inc 1,632.64
Boeing 212.16
Bank of America 40.19
BP PLC ADR 23.56
ConAgra Foods 33.54
Caterpillar 204.45
Clorox 171.10
Chevron-Texaco 94.29
Darling Int’l 73.43
Deere & Co. 358.98
Dollar General 232.47
Ennis Bus Forms 19.79
Eaton Corp 166.94
Exelon 48.79
Fastenal 55.06
General Electric 99.42
Goodyear Tire 14.70
Harley Davidson 39.26
Hewlett Packard 27.78
IBM 138.02
International Paper 58.16
Illinois Tool Works 230.20
Johnson & Johnson 178.57
JP Morgan 154.28
Kohl’s 55.63
McDonald’s Corp. 237.23
Merck & Co. 78.46
Microsoft 296.77
Pepsico 158.91
Pfizer 48.80
Principal Financial 64.59
Proctor & Gamble 144.99
Prudential 103.79
Sherwin Williams 302.64
Target 245.41
Tyson Foods 80.29
Texas Instruments 185.04
Union Pacific 223.77
US Bancorp 55.34
US Cellular 30.92
Verizon 55.37
Walt Disney Co. 173.25
Wal-Mart 150.11
Williams Co. 23.89
