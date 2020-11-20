Adv Auto Parts 144.41
Abbott Labs 110.89
ADM 48.61
Alliant Energy 52.87
Ameriprise 179.78
AutoZone, Inc 1,115.06
Boeing 199.62
Bank of America 26.81
BP PLC ADR 19.50
ConAgra Foods 35.85
Caterpillar 172.15
Clorox 202.92
ChevronTexaco 85.79
Darling Int’l 47.53
Deere & Co. 258.55
Dollar General 210.26
Ennis Bus Forms 16.65
Eaton Corp 117.43
Exelon 41.87
Fastenal 47.30
General Electric 9.76
Goodyear Tire 10.35
Harley Davidson 37.13
Hewlett Packard 20.45
IBM 116.92
International Paper 49.46
Illinois Tool Works 203.91
Johnson & Johnson 146.42
JP Morgan 114.60
Kohl’s 28.41
McDonald’s Corp. 214.28
Merck & Co. 80.49
Microsoft 210.39
Pepsico 143.42
Pfizer 36.72
Principal Financial 49.00
Proctor & Gamble 139.30
Prudential 75.65
Sherwin Williams 724.24
Target 172.34
Tyson Foods 60.75
Texas Instruments 156.82
Union Pacific 203.44
US Bancorp 42.68
US Cellular 31.05
Verizon 60.00
Walt Disney Co. 141.10
Wal-Mart 150.35
Williams Co. 20.34
