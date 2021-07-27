Adv Auto Parts 215.03
Abbott Labs 119.88
ADM 58.91
Alliant Energy 59.73
Ameriprise 249.42
AutoZone, Inc 1,623.98
Boeing 222.03
Bank of America 37.97
BP PLC ADR 24.25
ConAgra Foods 34.19
Caterpillar 209.75
Clorox 182.97
Chevron-Texaco 100.68
Darling Int’l 67.82
Deere & Co. 353.90
Dollar General 229.99
Ennis Bus Forms 19.57
Eaton Corp 156.20
Exelon 47.24
Fastenal 54.39
General Electric 13.10
Goodyear Tire 15.44
Harley Davidson 36.90
Hewlett Packard 28.41
IBM 142.74
International Paper 58.76
Illinois Tool Works 227.95
Johnson & Johnson 172.71
JP Morgan 151.37
Kohl’s 50.13
McDonald’s Corp. 246.45
Merck & Co. 77.90
Microsoft 286.54
Pepsico 157.94
Pfizer 42.15
Principal Financial 62.55
Proctor & Gamble 140.82
Prudential 100.50
Sherwin Williams 287.72
Target 258.20
Tyson Foods 71.72
Texas Instruments 185.13
Union Pacific 217.92
US Bancorp 56.10
US Cellular 37.06
Verizon 56.22
Walt Disney Co. 179.51
Wal-Mart 142.62
Williams Co. 25.29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.