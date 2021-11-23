Adv Auto Parts 235.87
Abbott Labs 124.48
ADM 66.74
Alliant Energy 57.86
Ameriprise 304.13
AutoZone, Inc 1,881.11
Boeing 209.01
Bank of America 47.49
BP PLC ADR 27.45
ConAgra Foods 31.52
Caterpillar 205.38
Clorox 168.86
Chevron-Texaco 116.31
Darling Int’l 74.14
Deere & Co. 349.87
Dollar General 225.26
Ennis Bus Forms 19.98
Eaton Corp 172.60
Exelon 54.38
Fastenal 60.93
General Electric 102.08
Goodyear Tire 22.38
Harley Davidson 39.31
Hewlett Packard 32.31
IBM 116.80
International Paper 48.34
Illinois Tool Works 244.11
Johnson & Johnson 160.71
JP Morgan 168.21
Kohl’s 56.19
McDonald’s Corp. 255.65
Merck & Co. 82.79
Microsoft 337.68
Pepsico 165.25
Pfizer 51.09
Principal Financial 73.54
Proctor & Gamble 149.44
Prudential 110.18
Sherwin Williams 327.47
Target 249.19
Tyson Foods 83.24
Texas Instruments 192.64
Union Pacific 247.39
US Bancorp 60.07
US Cellular 31.55
Verizon 51.75
Walt Disney Co. 151.03
Wal-Mart 145.80
Williams Co. 28.09
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.