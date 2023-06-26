Adv Auto Parts  67.29

Abbott Labs   108.51

ADM  73.64

Ameriprise   319.95

AutoZone, Inc.   2,477.29

Boeing   205.58

Bank of America   28.09

BP PLC ADR  35.24

ConAgra Foods   34.29

Caterpillar 236.95

Clorox   156.81

Chevron Texaco   154.07

Darling Int'l.   59.50

Deere & Co.  410.19

Dollar General  167.85

Walt Disney Co.   88.71

Ennis Business Forms  20.04

Eaton Corp.   196.09

Exelon   40.57

Fastenal   57.57

General Electric  104.45

Goodyear Tire  13.38

Harley Davidson   33.81

Hewlett Packard 16.40

IBM   131.34

International Paper   31.35

Illinois Tool Works   245.27

JP Morgan  54.78

Johnson & Johnson   163.63

Kohl's 21.87

Alliant Energy   52.97

McDonald's Corp.   289.11

Merck & Co. 113.09

Microsoft   328.60

Pepisco   184.89

Pfizer 36.89

Principal Financial 73.06

Proctor & Gamble   148.66

Prudential   85.23

Sherwin Williams   251.71

Target  134.50

Tyson Foods 50.23

Texas Instruments   168.75

Union Pacific   201.33

US Bancorp   32.32

US Cellular   17.03

Verizon  36.11

Williams. Co.   31.07

Wal-Mart   155.05

Tags

Trending Video