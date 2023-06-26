Adv Auto Parts 67.29
Abbott Labs 108.51
ADM 73.64
Ameriprise 319.95
AutoZone, Inc. 2,477.29
Boeing 205.58
Bank of America 28.09
BP PLC ADR 35.24
ConAgra Foods 34.29
Caterpillar 236.95
Clorox 156.81
Chevron Texaco 154.07
Darling Int'l. 59.50
Deere & Co. 410.19
Dollar General 167.85
Walt Disney Co. 88.71
Ennis Business Forms 20.04
Eaton Corp. 196.09
Exelon 40.57
Fastenal 57.57
General Electric 104.45
Goodyear Tire 13.38
Harley Davidson 33.81
Hewlett Packard 16.40
IBM 131.34
International Paper 31.35
Illinois Tool Works 245.27
JP Morgan 54.78
Johnson & Johnson 163.63
Kohl's 21.87
Alliant Energy 52.97
McDonald's Corp. 289.11
Merck & Co. 113.09
Microsoft 328.60
Pepisco 184.89
Pfizer 36.89
Principal Financial 73.06
Proctor & Gamble 148.66
Prudential 85.23
Sherwin Williams 251.71
Target 134.50
Tyson Foods 50.23
Texas Instruments 168.75
Union Pacific 201.33
US Bancorp 32.32
US Cellular 17.03
Verizon 36.11
Williams. Co. 31.07
Wal-Mart 155.05
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.