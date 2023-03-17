Adv Auto Parts 119.40
Abbott Labs 97.01
ADM 74.26
Ameriprise 281.43
AutoZone, Inc. 2,365.00
Boeing 201.05
Bank of America 27.82
BP PLC ADR 35.17
ConAgra Foods 35.52
Caterpillar 215.01
Clorox 153.99
Chevron Texaco 152.34
Darling Int’l. 52.90
Deere & Co. 385.50
Dollar General 208.83
Walt Disney Co. 93.20
Ennis Business Forms 21.23
Eaton Corp. 160.15
Exelon 42.14
Fastenal 52.14
General Electric 90.29
Goodyear Tire 10.07
Harley Davidson 37.26
Hewlett Packard 14.10
IBM 123.69
International Paper 34.06
Illinois Tool Works 229.81
JP Morgan 52.53
Johnson & Johnson 152.38
Kohl’s 23.23
Alliant Energy 53.17
McDonald’s Corp. 267.20
Merck & Co. 104.10
Microsoft 279.43
Pepisco 175.13
Pfizer 40.10
Principal Financial 69.99
Proctor & Gamble 142.93
Prudential 78.02
Sherwin Williams 217.32
Target 159.36
Tyson Foods 58.54
Texas Instruments 175.71
Union Pacific 190.01
US Bancorp 32.95
US Cellular 20.37
Verizon 36.79
Williams. Co. 28.30
Wal-Mart 139.40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.