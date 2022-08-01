Adv Auto Parts 195.99
Abbott Labs 109.52
ADM 84.26
Ameriprise 266.57
AutoZone, Inc. 2,161.36
Boeing 169.07
Bank of America 33.71
BP PLC ADR 29.05
ConAgra Foods 34.83
Caterpillar 194.86
Clorox 145.29
Chevron Texaco 160.51
Darling Int’l. 70.33
Deere & Co. 338.19
Dollar General 252.08
Walt Disney Co. 106.22
Ennis Business Forms 22.21
Eaton Corp. 147.50
Exelon 46.11
Fastenal 51.54
General Electric 75.80
Goodyear Tire 12.30
Harley Davidson 37.71
Hewlett Packard 14.42
IBM 132.04
International Paper 42.82
Illinois Tool Works 207.35
JP Morgan 56.73
Johnson & Johnson 173.91
Kohl’s 29.49
Alliant Energy 60.90
McDonald’s Corp. 264.23
Merck & Co. 88.53
Microsoft 278.01
Pepisco 176.95
Pfizer 50.61
Principal Financial 67.12
Proctor & Gamble 142.90
Prudential 99.65
Sherwin Williams 243.09
Target 165.55
Tyson Foods 88.17
Texas Instruments 178.80
Union Pacific 227.08
US Bancorp 47.51
US Cellular 29.65
Verizon 46.26
Williams. Co. 34.00
Wal-Mart 132.54
