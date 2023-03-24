Adv Auto Parts 110.83
Abbott Labs 98.05
ADM 76.61
Ameriprise 291.44
AutoZone, Inc. 2,329.40
Boeing 197.53
Bank of America 27.14
BP PLC ADR 35.88
ConAgra Foods 37.21
Caterpillar 217.01
Clorox 157.50
Chevron Texaco 156.06
Darling Int’l. 54.39
Deere & Co. 386.50
Dollar General 205.81
Walt Disney Co. 94.08
Ennis Business Forms 20.87
Eaton Corp. 163.64
Exelon 40.24
Fastenal 52.30
General Electric 91.37
Goodyear Tire 10.10
Harley Davidson 35.77
Hewlett Packard 14.23
IBM 125.29
International Paper 34.48
Illinois Tool Works 231.62
JP Morgan 53.26
Johnson & Johnson 152.65
Kohl’s 21.48
Alliant Energy 51.83
McDonald’s Corp. 271.33
Merck & Co. 104.80
Microsoft 280.57
Pepisco 179.09
Pfizer 40.39
Principal Financial 71.59
Proctor & Gamble 146.72
Prudential 77.58
Sherwin Williams 211.28
Target 156.22
Tyson Foods 57.06
Texas Instruments 179.51
Union Pacific 188.51
US Bancorp 34.90
US Cellular 19.67
Verizon 37.66
Williams. Co. 28.74
Wal-Mart 141.80
