Adv Auto Parts 147.74
Abbott Labs 108.19
ADM 49.76
Alliant Energy 52.60
Ameriprise 185.34
AutoZone, Inc 1,137.70
Boeing 210.94
Bank of America 28.16
BP PLC ADR 19.57
ConAgra Foods 36.58
Caterpillar 173.47
Clorox 203.07
ChevronTexaco 87.21
Darling Int’l 48.29
Deere & Co. 261.79
Dollar General 218.51
Ennis Bus Forms 16.37
Eaton Corp 121.29
Exelon 41.07
Fastenal 49.45
General Electric 10.18
Goodyear Tire 10.42
Harley Davidson 40.29
Hewlett Packard 21.92
IBM 123.54
International Paper 49.46
Illinois Tool Works 211.09
Johnson & Johnson 144.74
JP Morgan 117.99
Kohl’s 32.19
McDonald’s Corp. 217.44
Merck & Co. 80.38
Microsoft 214.07
Pepsico 144.23
Pfizer 38.31
Principal Financial 49.79
Proctor & Gamble 138.91
Prudential 75.69
Sherwin Williams 747.63
Target 179.68
Tyson Foods 65.18
Texas Instruments 161.25
Union Pacific 204.27
US Bancorp 43.21
US Cellular 31.37
Verizon 60.41
Walt Disney Co. 147.13
Wal-Mart 152.92
Williams Co. 20.98
