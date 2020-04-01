Adv Auto Parts 89.17
Abbott Labs 76.57
ADM 33.87
Alliant Energy 44.397
Ameriprise 94.31
AutoZone, Inc 776.386
Boeing 130.70
Bank of America 19.77
BP PLC ADR 24.37
ConAgra Foods 29.76
Caterpillar 111.35
Clorox 174.66
ChevronTexaco 68.56
Darling Int’l 17.24
Deere & Co. 133.67
Dollar General 153.16
Ennis Bus Forms 17.71
Eaton Corp 73.14
Exelon 33.48
Fastenal 30.61
General Electric 7.04
Goodyear Tire 5.69
Harley Davidson 17.29
Hewlett Packard 14.84
IBM 105.14
International Paper 30.15
Illinois Tool Works 137.27
Johnson & Johnson 128.81
JP Morgan 84.36
Kohl’s 12.94
McDonald’s Corp. 158.17
Merck & Co. 73.80
Microsoft 152.11
Pepsico 118.12
Pfizer 31.75
Principal Financial 27.40
Proctor & Gamble 109.33
Prudential 47.00
Sherwin Williams 424.98
Target 95.27
Tyson Foods 55.34
Texas Instruments 96.89
Union Pacific 136.49
US Bancorp 31.93
US Cellular 27.70
Verizon 52.92
Walt Disney Co. 94.92
Wal-Mart 114.14
Williams Co. 13.33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.