Adv Auto Parts          89.17

Abbott Labs     76.57

ADM          33.87

Alliant Energy   44.397

Ameriprise          94.31

AutoZone, Inc           776.386

Boeing               130.70

Bank of America          19.77

BP PLC ADR          24.37

ConAgra Foods     29.76

Caterpillar      111.35

Clorox      174.66

ChevronTexaco  68.56

Darling Int’l     17.24

Deere & Co.      133.67

Dollar General     153.16

Ennis Bus Forms     17.71

Eaton Corp   73.14

Exelon      33.48

Fastenal    30.61

General Electric 7.04

Goodyear Tire     5.69

Harley Davidson          17.29

Hewlett Packard     14.84

IBM    105.14

International Paper     30.15

Illinois Tool Works    137.27

Johnson & Johnson     128.81

JP Morgan      84.36

Kohl’s        12.94

McDonald’s Corp.       158.17

Merck & Co.     73.80

Microsoft      152.11

Pepsico     118.12

Pfizer     31.75

Principal Financial      27.40

Proctor & Gamble      109.33

Prudential     47.00

Sherwin Williams     424.98

Target      95.27

Tyson Foods    55.34

Texas Instruments    96.89

Union Pacific      136.49

US Bancorp      31.93

US Cellular    27.70

Verizon     52.92

Walt Disney Co. 94.92

Wal-Mart      114.14

Williams Co.   13.33

Tags