Adv Auto Parts 205.57
Abbott Labs 122.41
ADM 78.90
Ameriprise 302.77
AutoZone, Inc. 1,866.99
Boeing 201.48
Bank of America 45.02
BP PLC ADR 30.73
ConAgra Foods 35.35
Caterpillar 187.06
Clorox 147.58
Chevron Texaco 140.38
Darling Int'l. 70.65
Deere & Co. 346.98
Dollar General 198.99
Walt Disney Co. 149.53
Ennis Business Forms 18.68
Eaton Corp. 154.12
Exelon 42.60
Fastenal 51.28
General Electric 96.37
Goodyear Tire 15.51
Harley Davidson 40.84
Hewlett Packard 16.02
IBM 124.18
International Paper 45.42
Illinois Tool Works 218.43
JP Morgan 60.03
Johnson & Johnson 166.00
Kohl's 56.88
Alliant Energy 57.87
McDonald's Corp. 249.45
Merck & Co. 76.32
Microsoft 297.31
Pepisco 168.38
Pfizer 47.72
Principal Financial 71.69
Proctor & Gamble 158.24
Prudential 112.80
Sherwin Williams 267.27
Target 199.22
Tyson Foods 93.37
Texas Instruments 170.82
Union Pacific 246.41
US Bancorp 57.34
US Cellular 28.08
Verizon 54.12
Williams. Co. 30.69
Wal-Mart 136.38
