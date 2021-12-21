Adv Auto Parts 229.57
Abbott Labs 135.27
ADM 64.83
Alliant Energy 59.40
Ameriprise 294.50
AutoZone, Inc 1,990.37
Boeing 199.52
Bank of America 44.19
BP PLC ADR 26.43
ConAgra Foods 33.83
Caterpillar 198.31
Clorox 171.16
Chevron-Texaco 115.47
Darling Int’l 63.84
Deere & Co. 349.81
Dollar General 221.72
Ennis Bus Forms 19.09
Eaton Corp 167.24
Exelon 53.94
Fastenal 61.59
General Electric 93.06
Goodyear Tire 20.13
Harley Davidson 35.25
Hewlett Packard 37.02
IBM 128.97
International Paper 45.32
Illinois Tool Works 236.69
Johnson & Johnson 167.21
JP Morgan 156.09
Kohl’s 48.89
McDonald’s Corp. 264.39
Merck & Co. 75.54
Microsoft 327.29
Pepsico 168.92
Pfizer 58.95
Principal Financial 70.33
Proctor & Gamble 157.76
Prudential 105.97
Sherwin Williams 334.49
Target 220.07
Tyson Foods 85.27
Texas Instruments 186.37
Union Pacific 242.22
US Bancorp 55.84
US Cellular 32.49
Verizon 52.78
Walt Disney Co. 151.05
Wal-Mart 139.62
Williams Co. 25.66
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.