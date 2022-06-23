Adv Auto Parts  178.63

Abbott Labs   106.21

ADM  71.75

Ameriprise   239.56

AutoZone, Inc.   2,108.64

Boeing   133.97

Bank of America   32.08

BP PLC ADR  27.36

ConAgra Foods   33.31

Caterpillar   178.67

Clorox   140.11

Chevron Texaco   142.43

Darling Int'l.   61.40

Deere & Co.  297.51

Dollar General  243.61

Walt Disney Co.   94.30

Ennis Business Forms  18.55

Eaton Corp.   126.89

Exelon   42.23

Fastenal   50.44

General Electric   64.07

Goodyear Tire  11.21

Harley Davidson   31.69

Hewlett Packard 13.62

IBM   138.44

International Paper   41.12

Illinois Tool Works   180.10

JP Morgan  54.89

Johnson & Johnson   179.66

Kohl's 38.38

Alliant Energy   56.53

McDonald's Corp.   243.58

Merck & Co.  92.00

Microsoft   258.86

Pepisco   164.10

Pfizer 50.09

Principal Financial 65.20

Proctor & Gamble   142.30

Prudential   92.49

Sherwin Williams   224.89

Target  146.81

Tyson Foods  83.96

Texas Instruments   151.14

Union Pacific   209.75

US Bancorp   45.72

US Cellular   29.83

Verizon  52.09

Williams. Co.   30.41

Wal-Mart   123.62

