Adv Auto Parts 178.63
Abbott Labs 106.21
ADM 71.75
Ameriprise 239.56
AutoZone, Inc. 2,108.64
Boeing 133.97
Bank of America 32.08
BP PLC ADR 27.36
ConAgra Foods 33.31
Caterpillar 178.67
Clorox 140.11
Chevron Texaco 142.43
Darling Int'l. 61.40
Deere & Co. 297.51
Dollar General 243.61
Walt Disney Co. 94.30
Ennis Business Forms 18.55
Eaton Corp. 126.89
Exelon 42.23
Fastenal 50.44
General Electric 64.07
Goodyear Tire 11.21
Harley Davidson 31.69
Hewlett Packard 13.62
IBM 138.44
International Paper 41.12
Illinois Tool Works 180.10
JP Morgan 54.89
Johnson & Johnson 179.66
Kohl's 38.38
Alliant Energy 56.53
McDonald's Corp. 243.58
Merck & Co. 92.00
Microsoft 258.86
Pepisco 164.10
Pfizer 50.09
Principal Financial 65.20
Proctor & Gamble 142.30
Prudential 92.49
Sherwin Williams 224.89
Target 146.81
Tyson Foods 83.96
Texas Instruments 151.14
Union Pacific 209.75
US Bancorp 45.72
US Cellular 29.83
Verizon 52.09
Williams. Co. 30.41
Wal-Mart 123.62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.