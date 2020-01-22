Adv Auto Parts 147.65
Abbott Labs 91.91
ADM 44.93
Alliant Energy 57.75
Ameriprise 171.20
AutoZone, Inc 1157.33
Boeing 309.00
Bank of America 34.37
BP PLC ADR 37.88
ConAgra Foods 32.28
Caterpillar 142.63
Clorox 159.63
ChevronTexaco 112.91
Darling Int’l 28.72
Deere & Co. 171.16
Dollar General 154.51
Ennis Bus Forms 21.67
Eaton Corp 97.17
Exelon 47.66
Fastenal 35.93
General Electric 11.37
Goodyear Tire 14.44
Harley Davidson 35.17
Hewlett Packard 21.92
IBM 143.94
International Paper 44.50
Illinois Tool Works 177.51
Johnson & Johnson 148.18
JP Morgan 136.68
Kohl’s 46.37
McDonald’s Corp. 211.42
Merck & Co. 89.65
Microsoft 165.70
Pepsico 143.38
Pfizer 40.19
Principal Financial 55.61
Proctor & Gamble 126.34
Prudential 95.95
Sherwin Williams 592.93
Target 113.93
Tyson Foods 87.59
Texas Instruments 133.34
Union Pacific 180.98
US Bancorp 54.95
US Cellular 36.52
Verizon 60.48
Walt Disney Co. 144.02
Wal-Mart 116.11
Williams Co. 22.62
