Adv Auto Parts 156.25
Abbott Labs 111.05
ADM 49.99
Alliant Energy 54.72
Ameriprise 172.04
AutoZone, Inc 1,144.06
Boeing 167.35
Bank of America 25.68
BP PLC ADR 17.24
ConAgra Foods 38.01
Caterpillar 162.61
Clorox 215.42
ChevronTexaco 74.51
Darling Int’l 43.38
Deere & Co. 236.52
Dollar General 220.56
Ennis Bus Forms 17.42
Eaton Corp 108.21
Exelon 39.98
Fastenal 47.64
General Electric 6.83
Goodyear Tire 9.70
Harley Davidson 28.66
Hewlett Packard 19.83
IBM 127.21
International Paper 44.47
Illinois Tool Works 203.81
Johnson & Johnson 151.84
JP Morgan 102.44
Kohl’s 21.26
McDonald’s Corp. 226.11
Merck & Co. 80.36
Microsoft 221.40
Pepsico 142.13
Pfizer 36.82
Principal Financial 42.80
Proctor & Gamble 144.49
Prudential 69.19
Sherwin Williams 702.38
Target 164.57
Tyson Foods 58.97
Texas Instruments 154.90
Union Pacific 206.35
US Bancorp 39.75
US Cellular 31.26
Verizon 59.55
Walt Disney Co. 124.97
Wal-Mart 144.25
Williams Co. 19.45
