Adv Auto Parts 189.01
Abbott Labs 116.75
ADM 66.49
Alliant Energy 57.51
Ameriprise 255.73
AutoZone, Inc 1,410.00
Boeing 241.37
Bank of America 42.04
BP PLC ADR 26.31
ConAgra Foods 37.91
Caterpillar 237.71
Clorox 177.61
Chevron-Texaco 104.12
Darling Int’l 68.73
Deere & Co. 357.74
Dollar General 199.98
Ennis Bus Forms 20.87
Eaton Corp 142.98
Exelon 45.17
Fastenal 52.91
General Electric 13.40
Goodyear Tire 19.05
Harley Davidson 47.97
Hewlett Packard 32.17
IBM 143.38
International Paper 63.35
Illinois Tool Works 230.02
Johnson & Johnson 169.07
JP Morgan 161.83
Kohl’s 55.81
McDonald’s Corp. 232.35
Merck & Co. 77.23
Microsoft 251.49
Pepsico 148.30
Pfizer 38.92
Principal Financial 64.78
Proctor & Gamble 138.12
Prudential 105.03
Sherwin Williams 285.64
Target 227.11
Tyson Foods 79.60
Texas Instruments 188.36
Union Pacific 223.85
US Bancorp 59.73
US Cellular 37.97
Verizon 56.36
Walt Disney Co. 176.47
Wal-Mart 142.17
Williams Co. 26.02
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.