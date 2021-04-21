Adv Auto Parts 199.87
Abbott Labs 122.60
ADM 59.83
Alliant Energy 57.08
Ameriprise 247.33
AutoZone, Inc 1,486.89
Boeing 235.92
Bank of America 38.72
BP PLC ADR 24.96
ConAgra Foods 38.55
Caterpillar 232.46
Clorox 195.89
ChevronTexaco 102.73
Darling Int’l 70.99
Deere & Co. 375.60
Dollar General 216.84
Ennis Bus Forms 20.40
Eaton Corp 141.51
Exelon 45.68
Fastenal 52.06
General Electric 13.35
Goodyear Tire 17.85
Harley Davidson 47.48
Hewlett Packard 33.90
IBM 143.55
International Paper 56.91
Illinois Tool Works 226.82
Johnson & Johnson 166.59
JP Morgan 150.54
Kohl’s 59.17
McDonald’s Corp. 232.26
Merck & Co. 79.23
Microsoft 260.58
Pepsico 146.98
Pfizer 39.53
Principal Financial 62.89
Proctor & Gamble 136.85
Prudential 97.93
Sherwin Williams 270.96
Target 206.77
Tyson Foods 79.58
Texas Instruments 188.90
Union Pacific 223.43
US Bancorp 56.99
US Cellular 35.98
Verizon 58.14
Walt Disney Co. 183.11
Wal-Mart 141.20
Williams Co. 23.56
