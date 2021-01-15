Adv Auto Parts 165.25
Abbott Labs 111.30
ADM 52.20
Alliant Energy 49.47
Ameriprise 208.28
AutoZone, Inc 1,255.25
Boeing 204.32
Bank of America 33.01
BP PLC ADR 24.26
ConAgra Foods 33.86
Caterpillar 194.62
Clorox 197.52
ChevronTexaco 92.09
Darling Int’l 64.34
Deere & Co. 295.40
Dollar General 211.44
Ennis Bus Forms 18.63
Eaton Corp 123.17
Exelon 43.36
Fastenal 50.48
General Electric 11.33
Goodyear Tire 11.49
Harley Davidson 40.62
Hewlett Packard 25.17
IBM 128.39
International Paper 50.25
Illinois Tool Works 203.19
Johnson & Johnson 160.30
JP Morgan 138.64
Kohl’s 43.60
McDonald’s Corp. 209.91
Merck & Co. 83.38
Microsoft 212.65
Pepsico 141.39
Pfizer 36.70
Principal Financial 53.31
Proctor & Gamble 134.78
Prudential 83.61
Sherwin Williams 725.55
Target 194.80
Tyson Foods 64.75
Texas Instruments 169.19
Union Pacific 216.60
US Bancorp 49.40
US Cellular 32.47
Verizon 57.38
Walt Disney Co. 171.44
Wal-Mart 144.64
Williams Co. 22.50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.