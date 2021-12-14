Adv Auto Parts 235.31
Abbott Labs 132.89
ADM 64.86
Alliant Energy 59.54
Ameriprise 292.18
AutoZone, Inc 1,999.52
Boeing 195.49
Bank of America 44.12
BP PLC ADR 26.56
ConAgra Foods 32.50
Caterpillar 201.70
Clorox 172.67
Chevron-Texaco 116.24
Darling Int’l 63.70
Deere & Co. 348.57
Dollar General 225.38
Ennis Bus Forms 19.25
Eaton Corp 164.82
Exelon 53.85
Fastenal 63.03
General Electric 92.11
Goodyear Tire 20.51
Harley Davidson 37.82
Hewlett Packard 35.59
IBM 123.77
International Paper 45.55
Illinois Tool Works 241.75
Johnson & Johnson 170.45
JP Morgan 159.19
Kohl’s 49.46
McDonald’s Corp. 262.58
Merck & Co. 73.73
Microsoft 328.34
Pepsico 169.39
Pfizer 55.56
Principal Financial 72.00
Proctor & Gamble 158.25
Prudential 107.07
Sherwin Williams 343.00
Target 235.40
Tyson Foods 85.84
Texas Instruments 190.27
Union Pacific 244.67
US Bancorp 57.32
US Cellular 31.73
Verizon 50.66
Walt Disney Co. 149.10
Wal-Mart 144.93
Williams Co. 25.89
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.