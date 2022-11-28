Adv Auto Parts 150.62
Abbott Labs 105.39
ADM 96.25
Ameriprise 325.75
AutoZone, Inc. 2,545.98
Boeing 171.83
Bank of America 36.86
BP PLC ADR 34.73
ConAgra Foods 37.04
Caterpillar 232.30
Clorox 149.03
Chevron Texaco 178.36
Darling Int'l. 70.30
Deere & Co. 441.21
Dollar General 253.10
Walt Disney Co. 95.69
Ennis Business Forms 22.74
Eaton Corp. 162.55
Exelon 40.23
Fastenal 51.19
General Electric 85.47
Goodyear Tire 11.12
Harley Davidson 47.06
Hewlett Packard 15.55
IBM 146.18
International Paper 35.78
Illinois Tool Works 224.16
JP Morgan 56.17
Johnson & Johnson 177.33
Kohl's 31.31
Alliant Energy 55.78
McDonald's Corp. 272.88
Merck & Co. 108.45
Microsoft 241.76
Pepisco 183.89
Pfizer 49.57
Principal Financial 89.54
Proctor & Gamble 146.60
Prudential 105.55
Sherwin Williams 245.56
Target 165.37
Tyson Foods 78.31
Texas Instruments 173.00
Union Pacific 208.52
US Bancorp 43.74
US Cellular 20.36
Verizon 38.24
Williams. Co. 33.48
Wal-Mart 153.51
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.