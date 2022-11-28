Adv Auto Parts  150.62

Abbott Labs   105.39

ADM  96.25

Ameriprise   325.75

AutoZone, Inc.   2,545.98

Boeing   171.83

Bank of America   36.86

BP PLC ADR  34.73

ConAgra Foods   37.04

Caterpillar  232.30

Clorox   149.03

Chevron Texaco   178.36

Darling Int'l.   70.30

Deere & Co.  441.21

Dollar General  253.10

Walt Disney Co.   95.69

Ennis Business Forms  22.74

Eaton Corp.   162.55

Exelon   40.23

Fastenal   51.19

General Electric   85.47

Goodyear Tire  11.12

Harley Davidson   47.06

Hewlett Packard 15.55

IBM   146.18

International Paper   35.78

Illinois Tool Works   224.16

JP Morgan  56.17

Johnson & Johnson   177.33

Kohl's 31.31

Alliant Energy   55.78

McDonald's Corp.   272.88

Merck & Co.  108.45

Microsoft   241.76

Pepisco   183.89

Pfizer 49.57

Principal Financial 89.54

Proctor & Gamble   146.60

Prudential   105.55

Sherwin Williams   245.56

Target  165.37

Tyson Foods  78.31

Texas Instruments   173.00

Union Pacific   208.52

US Bancorp   43.74

US Cellular   20.36

Verizon  38.24

Williams. Co.   33.48

Wal-Mart   153.51

