Adv Auto Parts 194.50
Abbott Labs 111.61
ADM 61.94
Alliant Energy 58.12
Ameriprise 245.07
AutoZone, Inc 1,390.90
Boeing 239.22
Bank of America 39.80
BP PLC ADR 27.18
ConAgra Foods 36.39
Caterpillar 209.45
Clorox 175.45
Chevron-Texaco 107.07
Darling Int’l 65.90
Deere & Co. 328.38
Dollar General 213.29
Ennis Bus Forms 21.40
Eaton Corp 142.62
Exelon 46.00
Fastenal 50.30
General Electric 13.00
Goodyear Tire 17.52
Harley Davidson 44.64
Hewlett Packard 28.64
IBM 145.60
International Paper 60.23
Illinois Tool Works 233.04
Johnson & Johnson 165.22
JP Morgan 151.76
Kohl’s 52.05
McDonald’s Corp. 233.88
Merck & Co. 77.21
Microsoft 260.90
Pepsico 148.52
Pfizer 39.48
Principal Financial 61.81
Proctor & Gamble 134.00
Prudential 100.64
Sherwin Williams 269.23
Target 231.26
Tyson Foods 73.88
Texas Instruments 187.65
Union Pacific 219.07
US Bancorp 55.72
US Cellular 38.40
Verizon 56.53
Walt Disney Co. 174.65
Wal-Mart 137.72
Williams Co. 26.93
