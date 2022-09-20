Adv Auto Parts 165.87
Abbott Labs 102.31
ADM 86.75
Ameriprise 275.14
AutoZone, Inc. 2,131.47
Boeing 145.94
Bank of America 34.17
BP PLC ADR 31.00
ConAgra Foods 33.98
Caterpillar 177.99
Clorox 141.30
Chevron Texaco 156.28
Darling Int'l. 75.40
Deere & Co. 355.59
Dollar General 245.77
Walt Disney Co. 107.57
Ennis Business Forms 20.84
Eaton Corp. 139.18
Exelon 42.78
Fastenal 47.77
General Electric 66.59
Goodyear Tire 12.49
Harley Davidson 40.92
Hewlett Packard 12.76
IBM 126.30
International Paper 34.83
Illinois Tool Works 194.84
JP Morgan 54.02
Johnson & Johnson 164.97
Kohl's 28.31
Alliant Energy 61.13
McDonald's Corp. 255.40
Merck & Co. 86.00
Microsoft 242.45
Pepisco 168.92
Pfizer 44.78
Principal Financial 76.84
Proctor & Gamble 137.50
Prudential 93.02
Sherwin Williams 218.83
Target 160.03
Tyson Foods 71.83
Texas Instruments 166.06
Union Pacific 213.27
US Bancorp 44.99
US Cellular 26.65
Verizon 40.59
Williams. Co. 31.83
Wal-Mart 133.55
