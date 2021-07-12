Adv Auto Parts 211.27
Abbott Labs 118.71
ADM 59.94
Alliant Energy 56.94
Ameriprise 251.77
AutoZone, Inc 1,581.28
Boeing 238.16
Bank of America 40.65
BP PLC ADR 25.89
ConAgra Foods 35.91
Caterpillar 218.77
Clorox 179.76
ChevronTexaco 104.32
Darling Int’l 67.43
Deere & Co. 354.50
Dollar General 218.81
Ennis Bus Forms 20.80
Eaton Corp 155.01
Exelon 45.28
Fastenal 54.02
General Electric 13.12
Goodyear Tire 17.03
Harley Davidson 46.10
Hewlett Packard 29.21
IBM 140.85
International Paper 62.19
Illinois Tool Works 227.53
Johnson & Johnson 169.43
JP Morgan 158.00
Kohl’s 54.01
McDonald’s Corp. 235.28
Merck & Co. 77.48
Microsoft 277.32
Pepsico 149.51
Pfizer 39.74
Principal Financial 62.50
Proctor & Gamble 137.14
Prudential 101.62
Sherwin Williams 277.97
Target 252.24
Tyson Foods 72.55
Texas Instruments 191.92
Union Pacific 221.22
US Bancorp 57.58
US Cellular 37.07
Verizon 56.15
Walt Disney Co. 184.62
Wal-Mart 140.05
Williams Co. 26.50
