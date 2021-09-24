Adv Auto Parts 215.66
Abbott Labs 124.37
ADM 59.76
Alliant Energy 57.11
Ameriprise 271.40
AutoZone, Inc 1,694.83
Boeing 221.39
Bank of America 42.14
BP PLC ADR 26.24
ConAgra Foods 33.35
Caterpillar 196.82
Clorox 164.56
Chevron-Texaco 100.60
Darling Int’l 73.30
Deere & Co. 349.25
Dollar General 217.71
Ennis Bus Forms 18.84
Eaton Corp 156.01
Exelon 49.24
Fastenal 54.10
General Electric 103.80
Goodyear Tire 17.97
Harley Davidson 37.95
Hewlett Packard 27.89
IBM 137.49
International Paper 56.97
Illinois Tool Works 215.94
Johnson & Johnson 164.36
JP Morgan 163.04
Kohl’s 55.12
McDonald’s Corp. 246.42
Merck & Co. 73.61
Microsoft 299.35
Pepsico 154.20
Pfizer 43.94
Principal Financial 64.45
Proctor & Gamble 143.55
Prudential 103.75
Sherwin Williams 291.80
Target 241.44
Tyson Foods 76.22
Texas Instruments 200.65
Union Pacific 203.80
US Bancorp 59.79
US Cellular 30.78
Verizon 54.37
Walt Disney Co. 176.00
Wal-Mart 143.17
Williams Co. 25.40
