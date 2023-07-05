Adv Auto Parts 71.16
Abbott Labs 107.36
ADM 77.42
Ameriprise 331.96
AutoZone, Inc. 2,495.08
Boeing 213.31
Bank of America 29.08
BP PLC ADR 35.30
ConAgra Foods 33.66
Caterpillar 244.83
Clorox 159.94
Chevron Texaco 156.31
Darling Int'l. 63.38
Deere & Co. 404.66
Dollar General 170.09
Walt Disney Co. 89.79
Ennis Business Forms 20.62
Eaton Corp. 198.90
Exelon 41.48
Fastenal 58.25
General Electric 108.65
Goodyear Tire 13.41
Harley Davidson 35.93
Hewlett Packard 16.68
IBM 134.24
International Paper 31.33
Illinois Tool Works 246.10
JP Morgan 54.95
Johnson & Johnson 162.81
Kohl's 24.10
Alliant Energy 53.58
McDonald's Corp. 296.90
Merck & Co. 113.70
Microsoft 338.15
Pepisco 186.58
Pfizer 36.46
Principal Financial 75.75
Proctor & Gamble 152.24
Prudential 88.78
Sherwin Williams 258.78
Target 132.55
Tyson Foods 51.88
Texas Instruments 176.53
Union Pacific 203.91
US Bancorp 33.53
US Cellular 17.54
Verizon 37.48
Williams. Co. 32.46
Wal-Mart 158.11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.