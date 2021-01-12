Adv Auto Parts 176.67
Abbott Labs 108.84
ADM 51.40
Alliant Energy 48.03
Ameriprise 204.55
AutoZone, Inc 1,282.15
Boeing 208.41
Bank of America 33.66
BP PLC ADR 25.01
ConAgra Foods 32.91
Caterpillar 197.54
Clorox 194.24
ChevronTexaco 93.34
Darling Int’l 66.82
Deere & Co. 302.09
Dollar General 218.38
Ennis Bus Forms 18.46
Eaton Corp 128.34
Exelon 42.08
Fastenal 51.62
General Electric 11.78
Goodyear Tire 11.97
Harley Davidson 39.62
Hewlett Packard 25.91
IBM 129.21
International Paper 52.63
Illinois Tool Works 209.34
Johnson & Johnson 158.13
JP Morgan 140.22
Kohl’s 45.21
McDonald’s Corp. 211.60
Merck & Co. 83.09
Microsoft 214.93
Pepsico 141.43
Pfizer 37.18
Principal Financial 52.56
Proctor & Gamble 137.05
Prudential 82.29
Sherwin Williams 739.16
Target 199.10
Tyson Foods 64.01
Texas Instruments 172.30
Union Pacific 218.64
US Bancorp 49.65
US Cellular 30.84
Verizon 57.26
Walt Disney Co. 175.99
Wal-Mart 148.97
Williams Co. 22.43
