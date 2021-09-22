Adv Auto Parts 211.64
Abbott Labs 124.60
ADM 58.98
Alliant Energy 57.44
Ameriprise 259.05
AutoZone, Inc 1,686.01
Boeing 217.10
Bank of America 40.14
BP PLC ADR 25.65
ConAgra Foods 33.29
Caterpillar 191.48
Clorox 162.28
Chevron-Texaco 97.66
Darling Int’l 71.23
Deere & Co. 340.56
Dollar General 218.92
Ennis Bus Forms 18.28
Eaton Corp 156.53
Exelon 49.38
Fastenal 53.23
General Electric 98.60
Goodyear Tire 16.64
Harley Davidson 37.67
Hewlett Packard 27.60
IBM 134.71
International Paper 56.11
Illinois Tool Works 215.74
Johnson & Johnson 163.85
JP Morgan 155.97
Kohl’s 53.39
McDonald’s Corp. 243.18
Merck & Co. 72.02
Microsoft 298.58
Pepsico 154.01
Pfizer 43.98
Principal Financial 62.57
Proctor & Gamble 143.68
Prudential 100.01
Sherwin Williams 292.12
Target 241.89
Tyson Foods 75.44
Texas Instruments 195.92
Union Pacific 198.00
US Bancorp 57.94
US Cellular 30.58
Verizon 54.08
Walt Disney Co. 173.52
Wal-Mart 142.63
Williams Co. 25.04
