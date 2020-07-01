Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 141.95
Abbott Labs 91.64
ADM 39.41
Alliant Energy 48.76
Ameriprise 145.83
AutoZone, Inc 1,130.48
Boeing 180.32
Bank of America 23.26
BP PLC ADR 23.21
ConAgra Foods 35.67
Caterpillar 126.06
Clorox 219.57
ChevronTexaco 87.62
Darling Int’l 23.76
Deere & Co. 156.85
Dollar General 190.90
Ennis Bus Forms 17.32
Eaton Corp 87.10
Exelon 37.36
Fastenal 43.01
General Electric 6.74
Goodyear Tire 8.59
Harley Davidson 23.15
Hewlett Packard 17.00
IBM 118.54
International Paper 34.81
Illinois Tool Works 172.44
Johnson & Johnson 140.38
JP Morgan 93.26
Kohl’s 20.10
McDonald’s Corp. 184.66
Merck & Co. 78.12
Microsoft 204.70
Pepsico 132.36
Pfizer 33.74
Principal Financial 40.16
Proctor & Gamble 119.98
Prudential 58.93
Sherwin Williams 577.56
Target 118.96
Tyson Foods 58.57
Texas Instruments 124.80
Union Pacific 166.88
US Bancorp 35.98
US Cellular 31.03
Verizon 54.67
Walt Disney Co. 113.01
Wal-Mart 119.69
Williams Co. 18.81
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.