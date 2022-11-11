Adv Auto Parts 186.39
Abbott Labs 104.09
ADM 93.07
Ameriprise 331.16
AutoZone, Inc. 2,408.99
Boeing 177.49
Bank of America 38.41
BP PLC ADR 33.84
ConAgra Foods 34.56
Caterpillar 236.49
Clorox 141.91
Chevron Texaco 186.46
Darling Int'l. 75.78
Deere & Co. 406.03
Dollar General 249.14
Walt Disney Co. 95.01
Ennis Business Forms 22.26
Eaton Corp. 161.60
Exelon 39.11
Fastenal 51.80
General Electric 86.31
Goodyear Tire 11.58
Harley Davidson 48.24
Hewlett Packard 15.29
IBM 143.17
International Paper 36.63
Illinois Tool Works 226.43
JP Morgan 54.90
Johnson & Johnson 169.25
Kohl's 31.23
Alliant Energy 55.93
McDonald's Corp. 271.39
Merck & Co. 97.96
Microsoft 247.11
Pepisco 178.05
Pfizer 47.60
Principal Financial 95.00
Proctor & Gamble 140.97
Prudential 110.21
Sherwin Williams 237.24
Target 173.32
Tyson Foods 67.41
Texas Instruments 179.49
Union Pacific 217.50
US Bancorp 44.92
US Cellular 22.30
Verizon 38.30
Williams. Co. 34.08
Wal-Mart 142.58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.