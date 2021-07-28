Adv Auto Parts 212.12
Abbott Labs 120.46
ADM 58.60
Alliant Energy 59.37
Ameriprise 252.06
AutoZone, Inc 1,608.60
Boeing 231.57
Bank of America 38.13
BP PLC ADR 24.40
ConAgra Foods 33.76
Caterpillar 211.44
Clorox 181.71
Chevron-Texaco 101.18
Darling Int’l 69.72
Deere & Co. 353.56
Dollar General 230.06
Ennis Bus Forms 19.88
Eaton Corp 155.46
Exelon 46.98
Fastenal 54.02
General Electric 13.13
Goodyear Tire 15.76
Harley Davidson 39.01
Hewlett Packard 28.48
IBM 141.77
International Paper 58.47
Illinois Tool Works 225.83
Johnson & Johnson 172.18
JP Morgan 151.70
Kohl’s 50.02
McDonald’s Corp. 241.78
Merck & Co. 78.28
Microsoft 286.22
Pepsico 156.49
Pfizer 43.43
Principal Financial 62.47
Proctor & Gamble 138.74
Prudential 100.58
Sherwin Williams 287.54
Target 257.45
Tyson Foods 71.61
Texas Instruments 186.85
Union Pacific 216.56
US Bancorp 56.04
US Cellular 36.75
Verizon 55.72
Walt Disney Co. 179.10
Wal-Mart 142.06
Williams Co. 25.30
