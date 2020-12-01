Adv Auto Parts 152.61
Abbott Labs 108.49
ADM 50.11
Alliant Energy 53.37
Ameriprise 190.25
AutoZone, Inc 1,164.84
Boeing 213.01
Bank of America 28.69
BP PLC ADR 20.24
ConAgra Foods 36.29
Caterpillar 173.26
Clorox 203.21
ChevronTexaco 87.45
Darling Int’l 47.85
Deere & Co. 255.13
Dollar General 219.84
Ennis Bus Forms 16.60
Eaton Corp 120.70
Exelon 41.25
Fastenal 48.52
General Electric 10.15
Goodyear Tire 10.72
Harley Davidson 40.52
Hewlett Packard 22.38
IBM 123.16
International Paper 49.85
Illinois Tool Works 210.06
Johnson & Johnson 147.45
JP Morgan 119.74
Kohl’s 36.52
McDonald’s Corp. 216.14
Merck & Co. 81.55
Microsoft 216.21
Pepsico 146.07
Pfizer 39.41
Principal Financial 49.62
Proctor & Gamble 139.37
Prudential 77.11
Sherwin Williams 743.26
Target 179.05
Tyson Foods 66.76
Texas Instruments 163.49
Union Pacific 202.40
US Bancorp 44.25
US Cellular 31.33
Verizon 60.58
Walt Disney Co. 149.44
Wal-Mart 152.64
Williams Co. 20.90
