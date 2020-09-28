Adv Auto Parts 153.39
Abbott Labs 104.44
ADM 46.50
Alliant Energy 51.49
Ameriprise 151.48
AutoZone, Inc 1,155.56
Boeing 166.08
Bank of America 24.09
BP PLC ADR 18.18
ConAgra Foods 35.46
Caterpillar 147.68
Clorox 211.97
ChevronTexaco 73.93
Darling Int’l 33.87
Deere & Co. 221.90
Dollar General 209.80
Ennis Bus Forms 17.61
Eaton Corp 102.34
Exelon 35.74
Fastenal 45.77
General Electric 6.2
Goodyear Tire 7.73
Harley Davidson 23.91
Hewlett Packard 18.86
IBM 121.73
International Paper 41.17
Illinois Tool Works 195.98
Johnson & Johnson 147.11
JP Morgan 96.16
Kohl’s 19.48
McDonald’s Corp. 220.26
Merck & Co. 82.76
Microsoft 209.44
Pepsico 137.97
Pfizer 36.39
Principal Financial 40.10
Proctor & Gamble 138.01
Prudential 64.03
Sherwin Williams 707.06
Target 156.46
Tyson Foods 59.76
Texas Instruments 141.94
Union Pacific 199.45
US Bancorp 36.10
US Cellular 30.11
Verizon 59.36
Walt Disney Co. 125.99
Wal-Mart 137.25
Williams Co. 20.40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.