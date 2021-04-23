Adv Auto Parts 199.88
Abbott Labs 123.26
ADM 59.44
Alliant Energy 56.44
Ameriprise 248.96
AutoZone, Inc 1,469.41
Boeing 238.43
Bank of America 39.19
BP PLC ADR 24.52
ConAgra Foods 37.61
Caterpillar 230.22
Clorox 188.61
ChevronTexaco 101.58
Darling Int’l 71.85
Deere & Co. 376.33
Dollar General 213.49
Ennis Bus Forms 20.97
Eaton Corp 143.03
Exelon 44.91
Fastenal 52.18
General Electric 13.55
Goodyear Tire 18.27
Harley Davidson 48.01
Hewlett Packard 34.41
IBM 142.46
International Paper 56.80
Illinois Tool Works 228.28
Johnson & Johnson 165.43
JP Morgan 150.13
Kohl’s 59.49
McDonald’s Corp. 234.70
Merck & Co. 77.86
Microsoft 261.15
Pepsico 145.83
Pfizer 38.70
Principal Financial 62.71
Proctor & Gamble 133.95
Prudential 98.52
Sherwin Williams 274.15
Target 205.81
Tyson Foods 78.70
Texas Instruments 188.92
Union Pacific 223.57
US Bancorp 57.25
US Cellular 35.75
Verizon 57.30
Walt Disney Co. 183.01
Wal-Mart 139.90
Williams Co. 23.60
