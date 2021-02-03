Adv Auto Parts 155.28
Abbott Labs 120.22
ADM 51.44
Alliant Energy 49.11
Ameriprise 201.86
AutoZone, Inc 1,194.60
Boeing 207.39
Bank of America 31.58
BP PLC ADR 21.27
ConAgra Foods 34.62
Caterpillar 191.45
Clorox 204.59
ChevronTexaco 88.96
Darling Int’l 69.26
Deere & Co. 301.14
Dollar General 195.78
Ennis Bus Forms 18.71
Eaton Corp 119.54
Exelon 42.48
Fastenal 47.00
General Electric 11.20
Goodyear Tire 11.59
Harley Davidson 33.01
Hewlett Packard 25.23
IBM 129.12
International Paper 50.62
Illinois Tool Works 197.40
Johnson & Johnson 160.50
JP Morgan 135.14
Kohl’s 46.65
McDonald’s Corp. 208.71
Merck & Co. 77.32
Microsoft 243.00
Pepsico 138.02
Pfizer 34.84
Principal Financial 51.15
Proctor & Gamble 128.95
Prudential 80.96
Sherwin Williams 701.34
Target 185.11
Tyson Foods 65.47
Texas Instruments 168.58
Union Pacific 204.36
US Bancorp 44.73
US Cellular 32.16
Verizon 54.79
Walt Disney Co. 176.43
Wal-Mart 141.20
Williams Co. 21.92
