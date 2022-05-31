Adv Auto Parts 189.86
Abbott Labs 117.46
ADM 90.82
Ameriprise 276.27
AutoZone, Inc. 2,059.65
Boeing 131.40
Bank of America 37.20
BP PLC ADR 32.37
ConAgra Foods 32.89
Caterpillar 215.85
Clorox 145.36
Chevron Texaco 174.66
Darling Int'l. 80.07
Deere & Co. 357.78
Dollar General 220.34
Walt Disney Co. 110.44
Ennis Business Forms 18.15
Eaton Corp. 138.60
Exelon 49.15
Fastenal 53.56
General Electric 78.29
Goodyear Tire 12.92
Harley Davidson 35.18
Hewlett Packard 15.60
IBM 138.84
International Paper 48.45
Illinois Tool Works 208.07
JP Morgan 58.07
Johnson & Johnson 179.53
Kohl's 40.32
Alliant Energy 63.82
McDonald's Corp. 252.21
Merck & Co. 92.03
Microsoft 271.87
Pepisco 167.75
Pfizer 53.04
Principal Financial 72.93
Proctor & Gamble 147.88
Prudential 106.25
Sherwin Williams 268.04
Target 161.88
Tyson Foods 89.61
Texas Instruments 176.76
Union Pacific 219.78
US Bancorp 53.07
US Cellular 30.71
Verizon 51.29
Williams. Co. 37.06
Wal-Mart 128.63
