Adv Auto Parts 70.75
Abbott Labs 106.85
ADM 78.73
Ameriprise 338.07
AutoZone, Inc. 2,473.38
Boeing 217.11
Bank of America 29.36
BP PLC ADR 36.31
ConAgra Foods 32.98
Caterpillar 253.60
Clorox 155.34
Chevron Texaco 159.64
Darling Int'l. 64.51
Deere & Co. 407.67
Dollar General 168.61
Walt Disney Co. 90.15
Ennis Business Forms 20.23
Eaton Corp. 201.92
Exelon 42.05
Fastenal 58.73
General Electric 111.20
Goodyear Tire 14.80
Harley Davidson 35.87
Hewlett Packard 17.08
IBM 132.84
International Paper 31.81
Illinois Tool Works 251.38
JP Morgan 55.23
Johnson & Johnson 158.08
Kohl's 24.97
Alliant Energy 53.85
McDonald's Corp. 295.61
Merck & Co. 107.47
Microsoft 337.20
Pepisco 183.17
Pfizer 35.99
Principal Financial 78.60
Proctor & Gamble 148.85
Prudential 91.91
Sherwin Williams 263.21
Target 132.91
Tyson Foods 52.18
Texas Instruments 182.37
Union Pacific 208.92
US Bancorp 35.11
US Cellular 17.90
Verizon 34.86
Williams. Co. 34.11
Wal-Mart 155.04
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.