Adv Auto Parts 160.35
Abbott Labs 119.78
ADM 56.58
Alliant Energy 46.16
Ameriprise 221.24
AutoZone, Inc 1,159.92
Boeing 212.01
Bank of America 34.71
BP PLC ADR 24.41
ConAgra Foods 33.93
Caterpillar 215.88
Clorox 181.05
ChevronTexaco 100.00
Darling Int’l 63.04
Deere & Co. 349.12
Dollar General 188.99
Ennis Bus Forms 19.82
Eaton Corp 130.19
Exelon 38.60
Fastenal 46.37
General Electric 12.54
Goodyear Tire 16.81
Harley Davidson 35.67
Hewlett Packard 28.97
IBM 118.93
International Paper 49.65
Illinois Tool Works 202.18
Johnson & Johnson 158.46
JP Morgan 147.17
Kohl’s 55.25
McDonald’s Corp. 206.14
Merck & Co. 77.62
Microsoft 232.38
Pepsico 129.19
Pfizer 33.49
Principal Financial 56.58
Proctor & Gamble 123.53
Prudential 86.72
Sherwin Williams 680.34
Target 183.44
Tyson Foods 67.67
Texas Instruments 172.27
Union Pacific 205.96
US Bancorp 50.00
US Cellular 29.43
Verizon 55.30
Walt Disney Co. 189.04
Wal-Mart 129.92
Williams Co. 22.84
