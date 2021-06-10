Adv Auto Parts 195.93
Abbott Labs 110.15
ADM 67.23
Alliant Energy 58.54
Ameriprise 257.32
AutoZone, Inc 1,374.53
Boeing 248.34
Bank of America 41.69
BP PLC ADR 27.51
ConAgra Foods 37.17
Caterpillar 225.73
Clorox 176.32
Chevron-Texaco 108.41
Darling Int’l 75.09
Deere & Co. 341.44
Dollar General 206.45
Ennis Bus Forms 21.53
Eaton Corp 146.82
Exelon 46.71
Fastenal 52.68
General Electric 13.63
Goodyear Tire 18.13
Harley Davidson 46.55
Hewlett Packard 29.98
IBM 150.54
International Paper 62.80
Illinois Tool Works 232.68
Johnson & Johnson 167.08
JP Morgan 160.40
Kohl’s 53.78
McDonald’s Corp. 234.59
Merck & Co. 76.21
Microsoft 257.24
Pepsico 147.60
Pfizer 40.65
Principal Financial 64.38
Proctor & Gamble 135.75
Prudential 104.92
Sherwin Williams 277.86
Target 231.66
Tyson Foods 76.94
Texas Instruments 188.00
Union Pacific 219.59
US Bancorp 58.61
US Cellular 39.66
Verizon 57.34
Walt Disney Co. 176.57
Wal-Mart 139.88
Williams Co. 27.71
