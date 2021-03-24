Adv Auto Parts 181.73
Abbott Labs 118.02
ADM 55.92
Alliant Energy 53.32
Ameriprise 222.47
AutoZone, Inc 1,353.49
Boeing 239.24
Bank of America 36.90
BP PLC ADR 24.75
ConAgra Foods 36.90
Caterpillar 221.23
Clorox 189.22
ChevronTexaco 104.70
Darling Int’l 69.59
Deere & Co. 360.91
Dollar General 197.08
Ennis Bus Forms 20.41
Eaton Corp 134.45
Exelon 42.93
Fastenal 48.23
General Electric 12.50
Goodyear Tire 16.31
Harley Davidson 33.46
Hewlett Packard 29.37
IBM 130.62
International Paper 52.20
Illinois Tool Works 220.36
Johnson & Johnson 161.91
JP Morgan 150.62
Kohl’s 54.17
McDonald’s Corp. 224.05
Merck & Co. 76.24
Microsoft 235.46
Pepsico 138.81
Pfizer 35.61
Principal Financial 57.95
Proctor & Gamble 132.56
Prudential 88.80
Sherwin Williams 724.15
Target 188.28
Tyson Foods 73.57
Texas Instruments 178.90
Union Pacific 212.90
US Bancorp 53.47
US Cellular 33.67
Verizon 57.01
Walt Disney Co. 184.72
Wal-Mart 133.11
Williams Co. 23.49
