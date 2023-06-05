Adv Auto Parts  65.59

Abbott Labs   103.77

ADM  71.27

Ameriprise   311.80

AutoZone, Inc.   2,333.95

Boeing   208.78

Bank of America   28.54

BP PLC ADR  35.34

ConAgra Foods   35.02

Caterpillar 222.47

Clorox   162.30

Chevron Texaco   155.51

Darling Int'l.   63.07

Deere & Co.  363.65

Dollar General  158.87

Walt Disney Co.   91.00

Ennis Business Forms  20.39

Eaton Corp.   183.59

Exelon   39.98

Fastenal   55.29

General Electric  104.10

Goodyear Tire  13.16

Harley Davidson   32.39

Hewlett Packard 15.03

IBM   132.64

International Paper   30.29

Illinois Tool Works   225.60

JP Morgan  54.41

Johnson & Johnson   158.32

Kohl's 20.35

Alliant Energy   52.28

McDonald's Corp.   288.43

Merck & Co. 113.13

Microsoft   335.94

Pepisco   184.19

Pfizer 38.65

Principal Financial 68.39

Proctor & Gamble   145.94

Prudential   83.06

Sherwin Williams   239.73

Target  130.60

Tyson Foods 50.51

Texas Instruments   170.26

Union Pacific   198.73

US Bancorp   31.22

US Cellular   14.50

Verizon  34.46

Williams. Co.   30.14

Wal-Mart   149.80

