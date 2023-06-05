Adv Auto Parts 65.59
Abbott Labs 103.77
ADM 71.27
Ameriprise 311.80
AutoZone, Inc. 2,333.95
Boeing 208.78
Bank of America 28.54
BP PLC ADR 35.34
ConAgra Foods 35.02
Caterpillar 222.47
Clorox 162.30
Chevron Texaco 155.51
Darling Int'l. 63.07
Deere & Co. 363.65
Dollar General 158.87
Walt Disney Co. 91.00
Ennis Business Forms 20.39
Eaton Corp. 183.59
Exelon 39.98
Fastenal 55.29
General Electric 104.10
Goodyear Tire 13.16
Harley Davidson 32.39
Hewlett Packard 15.03
IBM 132.64
International Paper 30.29
Illinois Tool Works 225.60
JP Morgan 54.41
Johnson & Johnson 158.32
Kohl's 20.35
Alliant Energy 52.28
McDonald's Corp. 288.43
Merck & Co. 113.13
Microsoft 335.94
Pepisco 184.19
Pfizer 38.65
Principal Financial 68.39
Proctor & Gamble 145.94
Prudential 83.06
Sherwin Williams 239.73
Target 130.60
Tyson Foods 50.51
Texas Instruments 170.26
Union Pacific 198.73
US Bancorp 31.22
US Cellular 14.50
Verizon 34.46
Williams. Co. 30.14
Wal-Mart 149.80
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.