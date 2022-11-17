Adv Auto Parts  148.31

Abbott Labs   102.56

ADM  94.60

Ameriprise   321.57

AutoZone, Inc.   2,420.82

Boeing   172.78

Bank of America   37.17

BP PLC ADR  34.35

ConAgra Foods   34.94

Caterpillar   230.44

Clorox   145.86

Chevron Texaco   184.09

Darling Int'l.   70.70

Deere & Co.  412.99

Dollar General  255.93

Walt Disney Co.   91.45

Ennis Business Forms  22.56

Eaton Corp.   162.63

Exelon   37.48

Fastenal   51.59

General Electric  85.39

Goodyear Tire  10.73

Harley Davidson   47.19

Hewlett Packard 15.54

IBM   146.09

International Paper   35.74

Illinois Tool Works   226.45

JP Morgan  55.16

Johnson & Johnson   174.86

Kohl's 31.42

Alliant Energy   53.77

McDonald's Corp.   273.36

Merck & Co.  102.31

Microsoft   241.68

Pepisco   180.06

Pfizer 48.33

Principal Financial 89.81

Proctor & Gamble   140.87

Prudential  106.79

Sherwin Williams   237.11

Target  162.01

Tyson Foods  65.39

Texas Instruments   175.36

Union Pacific   209.82

US Bancorp   42.77

US Cellular   22.69

Verizon  38.16

Williams. Co.   33.10

Wal-Mart   148.00

Tags

Trending Video