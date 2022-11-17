Adv Auto Parts 148.31
Abbott Labs 102.56
ADM 94.60
Ameriprise 321.57
AutoZone, Inc. 2,420.82
Boeing 172.78
Bank of America 37.17
BP PLC ADR 34.35
ConAgra Foods 34.94
Caterpillar 230.44
Clorox 145.86
Chevron Texaco 184.09
Darling Int'l. 70.70
Deere & Co. 412.99
Dollar General 255.93
Walt Disney Co. 91.45
Ennis Business Forms 22.56
Eaton Corp. 162.63
Exelon 37.48
Fastenal 51.59
General Electric 85.39
Goodyear Tire 10.73
Harley Davidson 47.19
Hewlett Packard 15.54
IBM 146.09
International Paper 35.74
Illinois Tool Works 226.45
JP Morgan 55.16
Johnson & Johnson 174.86
Kohl's 31.42
Alliant Energy 53.77
McDonald's Corp. 273.36
Merck & Co. 102.31
Microsoft 241.68
Pepisco 180.06
Pfizer 48.33
Principal Financial 89.81
Proctor & Gamble 140.87
Prudential 106.79
Sherwin Williams 237.11
Target 162.01
Tyson Foods 65.39
Texas Instruments 175.36
Union Pacific 209.82
US Bancorp 42.77
US Cellular 22.69
Verizon 38.16
Williams. Co. 33.10
Wal-Mart 148.00
